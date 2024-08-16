en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Unique Social Media Lower Third 2

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Simple
Transparent
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Unique Social Media Lower Third 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Boost your brand's visibility with our sleek Social Boost template. Tailor-made for social media, this Unique Social Media Lower Third motion graphics video enriches your content with stylish call-to-action elements. Easily customizable with your logo, colors, text, and fonts, it's designed to engage viewers across platforms like YouTube and Facebook, enhancing your professional look while inviting interaction.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (2)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Unique Social Media Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Unique Social Media Lower Third 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
10
Boost your brand's visibility with our sleek Social Boost template. Tailor-made for social media, this Unique Social Media Lower Third motion graphics video enriches your content with stylish call-to-action elements. Easily customizable with your logo, colors, text, and fonts, it's designed to engage viewers across platforms like YouTube and Facebook, enhancing your professional look while inviting interaction.
Unique Social Media Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Unique Social Media Lower Third 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
12
Boost your brand's visibility with our sleek Social Boost template. Tailor-made for social media, this Unique Social Media Lower Third motion graphics video enriches your content with stylish call-to-action elements. Easily customizable with your logo, colors, text, and fonts, it's designed to engage viewers across platforms like YouTube and Facebook, enhancing your professional look while inviting interaction.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us