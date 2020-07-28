Short Product Promo

Create an eye-catching vertical product promo in seconds. This story-ready design features a mosaic grid of rounded photo frames, a central circular spotlight, and a bold angled banner for headlines. Built-in discount visuals with strike-through and a clear price tag drive sales. Customize colors, text, and images to match your brand and launch flash sales, new arrivals, or seasonal offers. Perfect for e‑commerce and social story ads, with smooth, energetic motion that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish.