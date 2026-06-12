Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Logo - Original - Poster image

Grunge Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Glitch
Film grain
8exports
rating
Give your brand an edgy entrance with a grunge-driven logo animation. This dark, glitchy reveal blends film grain, dust particles, RGB split and scanline sweeps over a rugged, stone-like backdrop. A centered layout ensures your logo stays the hero, ideal for intros, outros and stingers. Quickly tailor the look with color controls, including a customizable glitch tint. Optional letterbox bars add a cinematic vibe, while subtle camera drift and defocus moments build intrigue. If you’re after a bold, moody identity hit with modern glitch aesthetics, this template delivers a punchy, memorable reveal.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us