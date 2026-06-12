Grunge Logo

Give your brand an edgy entrance with a grunge-driven logo animation. This dark, glitchy reveal blends film grain, dust particles, RGB split and scanline sweeps over a rugged, stone-like backdrop. A centered layout ensures your logo stays the hero, ideal for intros, outros and stingers. Quickly tailor the look with color controls, including a customizable glitch tint. Optional letterbox bars add a cinematic vibe, while subtle camera drift and defocus moments build intrigue. If you’re after a bold, moody identity hit with modern glitch aesthetics, this template delivers a punchy, memorable reveal.