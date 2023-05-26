Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Abstract Stomp - Original - Poster image

Abstract Stomp

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Kinetic typography
3.6Kexports
rating
Supercharge your openers with a fast, stomp-style title sequence built around bold, kinetic typography. This abstract text opener uses vibrant colors, wavy line backdrops, decorative plus icons, and stacked text echoes to command attention. Smooth slide-ins and pop-in hits keep the rhythm tight while diagonal layouts add extra motion energy. Perfect for promos, channel intros, and short announcements, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and stays punchy on any platform. Easily customize colors, fonts, and headlines to match your brand, then export a crisp, high-impact opener in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us