Corporate Typography Stomp

Make a powerful first impression with an energetic stomp-style opener. This kinetic typography template delivers bold headlines, sliding panel transitions, and a clean duotone look that keeps focus on your message. Swap in your media, edit text and fonts, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, title sequences and brand announcements across widescreen and vertical formats. Fast, modern and minimal, it’s built to turn attention into action while staying on-brand with simple color controls.