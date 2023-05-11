Headphones Visualizer

Give your music a striking visual identity with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing headphone silhouette anchors the scene while a configurable spectrum dances to your track. Add your logo and titles, choose vibrant gradient colors, and fine‑tune bands, thickness, and frequency ranges. An optional timer and progress bar keep listeners oriented. Perfect for releases, teasers, streams, and channel uploads, this design blends bold neon energy with clean readability to keep your audience engaged from first beat to last.