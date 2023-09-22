Modern Typography Stomp
00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 24 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
15.2Kexports
Launch your content with a fast, punchy opener driven by kinetic typography. This stomp-style template delivers bold headlines, clean minimal design, and beat-synced motion that grabs attention instantly. Ideal for promos, branding, product teasers, and channel intros, it features modular scenes, stacked text moments, and a final logo end card. Easily customize all text, colors, fonts, and the logo to match your brand, and pair it with your track for maximum impact. Create a sleek, modern intro that looks polished and professional in minutes.
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