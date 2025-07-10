Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Vox Style Documentary Slide 5

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Paper
Outline
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Vox Style Documentary Slide 5 - Original - Poster image
creative_atom profile image
Created by creative_atom
8exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
3videos
11texts
2fonts
1audio
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of creative_atom
Vox Style Documentary Slide 4 Original theme video
Vox Style Documentary Slide 4
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
1
4
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Vox Style Documentary Slide 3 Original theme video
Vox Style Documentary Slide 3
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
2
4
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Vox Style Documentary Slide 1 Original theme video
Vox Style Documentary Slide 1
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
12
4
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Vox Style Documentary Slide 2 Original theme video
Vox Style Documentary Slide 2
Edit
By creative_atom
10s
2
6
8
Craft compelling videos with a professional touch using our Vox Style Documentary Slide template. Ideal for a wide range of content such as interviews and explainers, this stylized template features subtle animations that keep the focus on your story. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to ensure seamless integration into your project.
Paper Lower Third 6 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 6
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 5 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 5
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 4
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Paper Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Paper Lower Third 3
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
1
4
7
Make your first impression count with our striking Paper Lower Third. From YouTube videos to business presentations, customizable options like text, fonts, colors, and logo inclusion mean every element of your content screams 'you.' Start with a statement and command attention from the get-go with a lower third that means business.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us