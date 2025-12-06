Menu
Neon Magical Frame
Created by Danimotions
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
1image
1audio
Immerse your audience in a world of wonder with our Neon Magical Frame template. A mystical rainforest comes to life in the depths of night, spotlighting your brand within a vibrant neon frame. As the camera draws near, your logo radiates, haloed by blue light that dances with silent magic. Customize this moment for an unforgettable brand reveal.
Similar templates
Best of Danimotions
By motionsparrow
10s
21
8
11
Spread the magic with our cheerful Christmas Magic Reveal template. 3D tree toys and soft decorations bring the festive mood to life, while smooth animations and expressive typography capture a cozy yet modern atmosphere. Tailor it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors. Perfect for holiday greetings or seasonal branding, this video is a present ready to enchant your audience!
By alex.tantsura
14s
6
2
5
Introduce your brand with a twist of mystery using our Glowing Lines Reveal template. Imagine your logo unlocking like a puzzle against a backdrop of glowing lines, guiding your audience into your world. Perfect for any platform, from YouTube to Twitter, this video offers a dynamic logo reveal that's sure to keep eyes glued. Fully customizable with your logo and brand colors, it's ready to take your brand's reveal to the next dimension.
By MotionBank21
9s
5
3
11
Present your brand in a season of celebrations with our Partnership Magical New Year Present template. A gift that truly keeps on giving, this template reveals your logos amidst a luminous display of holiday cheer. Customize to your heart's content with festive colors and messages to make your New Year promotion or greeting shine brightly.
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
3
9
By starlight_motion
10s
1
6
10
