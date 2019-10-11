Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Impact Logo - Original - Poster image

Quick Impact Logo

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Lens flare
1.7Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop in seconds with a clean, minimal logo animation. This elegant ident uses sleek slide-ins, crisp flash accents, and refined lens flares to reveal your mark and an optional tagline. Customize background, flare and logo colors, toggle original brand hues, and pick your font to match any style. Ideal for intros and outros across social, corporate, and creative projects. A focused, clutter-free layout keeps attention on your logo while the quick pacing delivers instant impact. Drop in your assets, tweak the palette, and export a polished brand reveal in moments.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us