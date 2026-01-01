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depth_of_field
Hello ! I'm a professional 2D ,3D Motion Graphics artist & 2d character animator, i have over 3 years experience in my field. I am very excited to work with creatives/clients all around the world. If you are looking for a Professional and Elegant piece of art or If you have any questions, feel free to ask and I'll get back to you ASAP. Thanks!
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