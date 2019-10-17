Horizon Slice Reveal
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with a refined, minimal logo animation. Dynamic slice reveals and cinematic lens flares converge into a clean centered mark with a customizable tagline beneath. Tweak accent, background, and particle colors to match your identity, or keep original logo hues for fidelity. Smooth, elegant motion makes this ideal for polished intros or outros across any industry.
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