Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Corporate Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Corporate Logo Reveal

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Lens flare
11Kexports
rating
Create a refined brand impression with a clean, minimal logo animation enhanced by elegant lens flares and smooth slide-in motion. This versatile piece works as both an intro and outro, finishing on a centered logo and optional tagline. Tailor the color accents to match your identity and let the tasteful light sweeps add premium polish. Ideal for corporate branding, presentations, and professional channels, it keeps focus on your mark while adding just the right atmosphere. Easy to customize and fast to render, it’s a reliable go-to for a crisp, modern logo reveal.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Clean Reveal Logo
By Moysher
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:06
Clean Reveal Logo Dove Blue theme video
Minimal Corporate
By motionaceh
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:06
Minimal Corporate Theme 04 theme video
Corporate Glass Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:06
Corporate Glass Logo Original theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Elegance Logo Flow
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:06
Elegance Logo Flow Original theme video
Clean Rotation Logo
By Moysher
Edit
4K · 60fps
00:06
Clean Rotation Logo Original theme video
Clean Outline
By bbpixel
Edit
00:06
Clean Outline Original theme video
Elegant Reveal
By thundermotion2021
Edit
4K
00:06
Elegant Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us