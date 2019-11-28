Clean Outline

Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimalist 3D logo reveal. This clean, elegant ident builds metallic outlines first, then rotates into a refined final mark accented by lens flare and a subtle floor reflection. Easily customize colors, toggle the flare, adjust reflection intensity, and add a tagline to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across corporate presentations, slideshows, promos, and event videos. The smooth, modern motion highlights your logo without distractions, delivering a premium impression in seconds.