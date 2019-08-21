Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation. This 3D motion graphic outlines your mark first, then transitions to the full logo with a smooth rotation, subtle lens flare and soft floor reflection. The centered layout and elegant pacing make it ideal for corporate intros and outros. Easily swap your logo and tagline, fine-tune colors, lighting accents, and reflection intensity to match your identity. Deliver a polished, professional reveal that feels modern, simple and impactful across any channel.