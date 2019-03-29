Simple Pieces

Showcase your brand with a minimalist, elegant logo animation that assembles from sleek 3D pieces and settles on a glossy reflective stage. Subtle lens flares, refined lighting, and a smooth background gradient deliver a polished, professional look. Easily add your logo and edit the tagline and fonts. Tweak the background gradient, toggle lens flares, floor reflections and shadows, and fine‑tune highlight intensity to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros across corporate, agency, or product content, this versatile template keeps the focus on your mark while conveying quality and confidence.