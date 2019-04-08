3D Ribbons

Bring your brand to life with a sleek 3D ribbon logo reveal. Rotating glass and metallic ribbons glide into place, accentuated by a tasteful lens flare and smooth, minimal motion. The clean, centered layout keeps your logo and tagline front and center, making this ideal for intros and outros. Easily tailor ribbon hues, background gradient, lens flare, and typography to match your identity. With elegant pacing and glossy finishes, this versatile logo animation elevates corporate, creative, and tech brands alike—fast, stylish, and ready to customize.