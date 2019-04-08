Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Ribbons - Original - Poster image

3D Ribbons

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Minimal
5.1Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a sleek 3D ribbon logo reveal. Rotating glass and metallic ribbons glide into place, accentuated by a tasteful lens flare and smooth, minimal motion. The clean, centered layout keeps your logo and tagline front and center, making this ideal for intros and outros. Easily tailor ribbon hues, background gradient, lens flare, and typography to match your identity. With elegant pacing and glossy finishes, this versatile logo animation elevates corporate, creative, and tech brands alike—fast, stylish, and ready to customize.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us