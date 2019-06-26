Contour Spin

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimalist logo animation. Contour lines trace your mark before it gains depth and performs a sleek 3D spin. Subtle lens flares and a reflective floor add polish without distraction. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile logo reveal is easy to customize—swap your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors, flares, and reflection strength to match your identity. Designed for modern brands, agencies, and corporate videos, it delivers an elegant, professional finish in seconds.