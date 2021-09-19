Corporate Glass Logo

Showcase your brand with a sleek, minimal logo animation built around elegant glass panels and refined motion. This clean opener is perfect for corporate intros, outros, and professional branding. Swap in your logo, add a short tagline, and fine-tune the background, tint, and text colors to match your identity. Smooth line wipes, subtle glints, and a soft defocus reveal create a polished, premium finish that pairs with any soundtrack. Whether you’re launching a video series, presenting a product, or refreshing your channel, this glass-forward ident delivers clarity, style, and impact in seconds.