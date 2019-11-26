Coorporate 3D

Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean 3D logo animation. This minimal, corporate-friendly ident features glossy metallic and glass surfaces, reflective flooring, and elegant light sweeps. Swap in your logo, update the tagline, and adjust accent colors to match your branding in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion makes it ideal for intros and outros across presentations, websites, and video channels. If you need a refined logo reveal that looks premium without being flashy, this template delivers clarity, impact, and a professional finish.