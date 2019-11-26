Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Coorporate 3D - Original - Poster image

Coorporate 3D

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Glossy
1.1Kexports
rating
Give your brand a polished entrance with a clean 3D logo animation. This minimal, corporate-friendly ident features glossy metallic and glass surfaces, reflective flooring, and elegant light sweeps. Swap in your logo, update the tagline, and adjust accent colors to match your branding in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion makes it ideal for intros and outros across presentations, websites, and video channels. If you need a refined logo reveal that looks premium without being flashy, this template delivers clarity, impact, and a professional finish.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Corporate Glass Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:06
Corporate Glass Logo Original theme video
Stroke of Elegance
By TippyTop
Edit
00:08
Stroke of Elegance Minimal Bright theme video
Elegant Glossy 2
By motionaceh
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Elegant Glossy 2 Theme 04 theme video
Dark Glossy 3D
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:08
Dark Glossy 3D Original theme video
Clean Glossy Outline
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:08
Clean Glossy Outline Original theme video
3D Chrome Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
3D Chrome Logo Reveal Original theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Glossy 3D Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:09
Glossy 3D Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us