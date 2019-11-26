Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dark Glossy 3D - Original - Poster image

Dark Glossy 3D

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glossy
3D motion graphics
Outro
2.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, cinematic logo animation. This glossy 3D reveal features polished metallic surfaces, smooth reflection sweeps, and a dark premium aesthetic that draws the eye to your mark. A subtle scanning light and clean layout add depth and sophistication, while an optional tagline reinforces your message. Perfect for intros, outros, and brand bumpers across channels. Easily customize your logo and accent colors to match your identity, then render a professional, modern ident in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us