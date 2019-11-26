Dark Glossy 3D

Showcase your brand with a refined, cinematic logo animation. This glossy 3D reveal features polished metallic surfaces, smooth reflection sweeps, and a dark premium aesthetic that draws the eye to your mark. A subtle scanning light and clean layout add depth and sophistication, while an optional tagline reinforces your message. Perfect for intros, outros, and brand bumpers across channels. Easily customize your logo and accent colors to match your identity, then render a professional, modern ident in minutes.