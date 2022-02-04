3D Dark Gold Logo

Give your brand a refined entrance with a smooth 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal design pairs a reflective metallic finish with a soft bokeh backdrop and calm, cinematic motion. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts and colors to match your identity, and add your own audio for a polished opener or closer. The centered composition keeps attention on your mark while subtle lighting sweeps add premium appeal. Ideal for brand idents, intros, and outros where sophistication and clarity matter.