Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Cinematic Glass Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Glass
Gloss
Outline
Elegant
Logo Animation
Minimalist
Music
More details
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
10exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Crystal Emblem Unveil Original theme video
Crystal Emblem Unveil
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
Fast Typo Logo Original theme video
Fast Typo Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
3D Stroke Reveal Original theme video
3D Stroke Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
9
3
11
Embrace the spotlight with a logo reveal that captures the imagination. Our 3D Stroke Reveal template showcases a half-drawn logo transitioned into full glory with a camera shift and dynamic wipe effect. Glassy shapes create a path to your tagline, giving your brand the grandeur it deserves. Make it yours by customizing the logo, tagline, and colors, and watch your brand story unfold.
Radiant Particles Reveal Original theme video
Radiant Particles Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
8
Step into the limelight with the Radiant Particles Reveal that merges the power of lightning and the elegance of interstellar dust. Watch your logo materialize in a spectacular play of light and particles, gaining its luster from a striking metallic finish and a digital pulse. Custom options like logo, tagline, and colors ensure your content starts with a flash and an unforgettable buzz.
Glossy Logo Reveal Original theme video
Glossy Logo Reveal
Edit
By LuisBranco
10s
4
3
15
Create your intro with elegant glossy logo reveal and tagline! Extra options to customize, come check it out!
3D Logo Outline Original theme video
3D Logo Outline
Edit
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
Radiant Shine Reveal Original theme video
Radiant Shine Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
8
Capture the essence of innovation with this high-impact opener, introducing your logo with a sleek digital glow. Perfect for a polished brand presence, this Radiant Shine Reveal template offers fully customizable options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, tailored to your vision. Ideal for any screen or platform, it delivers a stunning intro that leaves your audience wanting more.
Elegance Logo Flow Original theme video
Elegance Logo Flow
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
6
An elegant logo intro that oozes professionalism.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us