Cinematic Glass Reveal
Created by thundermotion2021
10exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
By Shoeeb
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
By thundermotion2021
8s
9
3
11
Embrace the spotlight with a logo reveal that captures the imagination. Our 3D Stroke Reveal template showcases a half-drawn logo transitioned into full glory with a camera shift and dynamic wipe effect. Glassy shapes create a path to your tagline, giving your brand the grandeur it deserves. Make it yours by customizing the logo, tagline, and colors, and watch your brand story unfold.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
8
Step into the limelight with the Radiant Particles Reveal that merges the power of lightning and the elegance of interstellar dust. Watch your logo materialize in a spectacular play of light and particles, gaining its luster from a striking metallic finish and a digital pulse. Custom options like logo, tagline, and colors ensure your content starts with a flash and an unforgettable buzz.
By LuisBranco
10s
4
3
15
Create your intro with elegant glossy logo reveal and tagline! Extra options to customize, come check it out!
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
3
Turn your logo into a 3D Logo Outline and make a beautiful, minimalist logo animation for all your branded content. The animation will automatically conform to the outline of you logo, making a unique opener for every brand. Change the font or colors with quick and accessible customization options.
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
8
Capture the essence of innovation with this high-impact opener, introducing your logo with a sleek digital glow. Perfect for a polished brand presence, this Radiant Shine Reveal template offers fully customizable options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, tailored to your vision. Ideal for any screen or platform, it delivers a stunning intro that leaves your audience wanting more.
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
6
An elegant logo intro that oozes professionalism.
