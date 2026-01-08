Menu
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Square
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
By thundermotion2021
8s
8
3
9
Step into a world where shapes flirt with motion, unveiling your brand in a spectacle of light and glass. Our Crystal Emblem Unveil invites your logo to dance in an elegant ballet of glossy finishes and ethereal movements. Ideal for intros or stand-alone splendor, just add your logo and tagline for an effect that's both sophisticated and entrancing. With customizable colors and ready-to-publish ease, magnify your brand's identity effortlessly.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
21
Step into the light and let your brand shine with our revolutionary Glass Line Reveal template. An elegant line traces your logo's contours before it crystallizes into a pristine glass reflection. Finally, your true logo bursts onto the scene with a clarity that captivates. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and publish a video that perfectly reflects your brand's vision.
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
14
Envelop your viewers in elegance with the Luminous Fluid Reveal, a stunning 3D spectacle that brings your brand to life. Glowing particles drift away as your logo, infused with shimmering liquid, radiates sophistication. Customize with your choice of fonts and colors, seamlessly integrating your tagline for an impactful finish. Perfect for captivating intros or majestic brand presentations, this template is your key to polished, high-definition videos.
By Smaille
10s
21
7
10
Introducing the Photo Glossy Reveal template that offers a slick, professional way to introduce your brand. Watch polished photo panels come alive in a choreographed dance, leading to your logo's stylish emergence with a glossy finish. Customize it with your own logo, tagline, colors, images, video, and fonts to curate a tailored look for your business, portfolio, or artistic venture. This template shines on any platform and is ready-to-publish to make an instant impact.
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
13
Step into a world where creativity meets clarity with our Sketch Reveal template. Watch as dynamic shapes and lines artfully sketch out your brand’s identity, creating a crisp and modern introduction. Perfect for intros, commercials, and events, this reveal is fully customizable. Add your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to craft a polished, ready-to-publish masterpiece that stands out.
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
10
Step into the spotlight with our Polished Brand Reveal template. As out-of-focus strokes crystallize into clarity, your brand's logo shines with a glossy finish, accompanied by your impactful tagline. Customize the colors to match your brand identity in this Polished Brand Reveal perfect for YouTube and Facebook. Thrill your audience with a presentation that's both polished and personal.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
14
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
