Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Cinematic Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Gloss
Light
Elegant
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Cinematic Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Black_Phoenix profile image
Created by Black_Phoenix
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Give your audience a taste of cinematic allure with our Cinematic Reveal template. As a glossy logo emerges, it carves a space for your brand to shine on displays. Tailor with your logo, tagline, and a choice of animation colors, this ready-to-publish video is a jewel in the crown of your digital presence – ideal for grabbing attention on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Oscar Logo Original theme video
Oscar Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
12s
5
2
19
Oscar Logo is an amazing After Effects template that you use to roll out the red carpet. It contains 1 logo placeholder. You can use the intelligent color controller to create some interesting results. A short introduction to your awards ceremonies, nominations, trailers, teasers, films and movies. Impress your audience with this star-studded and sensationally animated AE template.
Dark Gold & Silver Logo Original theme video
Dark Gold & Silver Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
6s
5
3
7
Majestic looking and mysteriously animated logo reveal.
Metallic Elegance Original theme video
Metallic Elegance
Edit
By AlexG1985
7s
4
3
10
Bring your brand to life with an impactful widescreen display of shimmer and sophistication. The camera glides across a 3D metallic logo, elegantly resting on rich black leather – creating a sense of depth and prestige. Our reveal is designed to engage audiences in high definition, perfect for intros or standalone promotions across social media platforms.
Chrome Sweep Original theme video
Chrome Sweep
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
Bright Light Rays Original theme video
Bright Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our high-gloss Bright Light Rays logo animation that brings your brand to life. Witness the edges of your logo glow and gleam with radiant light, creating a multi-level reveal that demands attention. Customize fonts and colors as you see fit, and watch your tagline blend seamlessly into the adventure. This all-purpose template is fashioned for the grand entrance your brand deserves.
Flashy Shutter Flips Original theme video
Flashy Shutter Flips
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Craft an unforgettable entrance for your brand with our Flashy Shutter Flips template, where your logo takes center stage in a dance of light and gleaming reflections. As layers converge to highlight your brand, the final sharp flash and lens flare add that wow factor to your reveal. Customize the experience with your unique tagline and colors, and let this motion graphic elevate your content to new heights.
Shiny Rays Ident Original theme video
Shiny Rays Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Let your brand shine like never before with the Shiny Rays Ident template. Watch as a radiant core and a spectrum of light rays push your logo into the spotlight, followed by a sleek glossy sweep that reveals a sparkling revelation. Tailor it to your taste with customizable fonts and colors and add your tagline for that personal touch. Ideal for stunning intros or memorable stand-alone content.
