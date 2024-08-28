en
3D Stroke Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Reflection
Dark
Outline
Elegant
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
3D Stroke Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Black_Phoenix profile image
Created by Black_Phoenix
9exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Craft your brand's big reveal with elegance using our 3D Stroke Reveal template. Dynamic strokes gracefully trace and accentuate your logo, culminating in a captivating and professional-looking introduction. Perfect for commercials, presentations, and even social media, this template lets you add your unique logo, tagline, and color scheme to ensure your brand stands out with polish and sophistication. Engage and impress with every frame.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
Chrome Sweep Original theme video
Chrome Sweep
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
Elegant Smoky Reveal Ori theme video
Elegant Smoky Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
2
3
5
Sexy and elegant smoke logo reveal.
Shadow to Shine Reveal Light theme video
Shadow to Shine Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
4
14
Your brand's journey from obscurity to prominence is beautifully crafted in our Shadow to Shine Reveal template. With just a few clicks, your logo and tagline are bathed in an aura of sophistication, transforming a once dark canvas into a narrative of elegance and prestige. Perfectly suited for widescreen displays, your message will resonate long after the screen fades to black.
Elegant Opener Original theme video
Elegant Opener
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
7
Dark moody elegant opener.
Stroke of Elegance Minimal Bright theme video
Stroke of Elegance
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
5
3
23
Present your brand with the elegance it deserves through our Stroke of Elegance template. Witness your logo unveiled in a delicate dance of strokes and colors—an ode to minimalist beauty. With options to personalize your tagline, logo, and palette, craft a video uniquely yours. This horizontal reveal is your go-to for a sleek, impactful introduction or a standalone video that leaves a mark of sophistication on your viewers.
3D Sketch Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
3D Sketch Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
13
A great 3D logo sketch - what else do you need to show your brand cleanly?
Cinematic Fire Intro Original theme video
Cinematic Fire Intro
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
2
5
Set your brand on fire with our Cinematic Fire Reveal template. Watch as embers fly over your hot burning logo, creating an intense and captivating reveal. Whether you use it as an intro, outro, or standalone video, this multipurpose template is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. Customize it with your logo, colors, and tagline, and get ready to publish a video that ignites excitement and grabs attention. Elevate your branding to the next level with this fiery, ready-to-publish template.
God Rays Reveal Original theme video
God Rays Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Set the stage for a dramatic unveiling with the God Rays Reveal reveal template. Strong light rays pulse through the scene, bringing a tremor of excitement as they unveil your logo. A smooth, glossy reflection sweeps over to give your brand that polished sheen. Everything from the logo to the colors can be tailored to fit your branding, ready for your high-definition content to leave an indelible mark.
