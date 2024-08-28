en
3D Stroke Reveal
Created by Black_Phoenix
9exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Craft your brand's big reveal with elegance using our 3D Stroke Reveal template. Dynamic strokes gracefully trace and accentuate your logo, culminating in a captivating and professional-looking introduction. Perfect for commercials, presentations, and even social media, this template lets you add your unique logo, tagline, and color scheme to ensure your brand stands out with polish and sophistication. Engage and impress with every frame.
