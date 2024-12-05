en
Light Rays Intro

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Reflection
Gloss
Dark
Glow
Outline
Particles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Light Rays Intro - Original - Poster image
Black_Phoenix profile image
Created by Black_Phoenix
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Capture attention with elegance as light rays cascade around your logo, culminating in a glorious reveal. The Light Rays Intro template turns every introduction into a grand premiere. Customize with your colors for that personal flair, and ensure your brand's debut is nothing short of extraordinary. Perfect for any platform, this template delivers a stunning introduction that will leave a lasting impression.
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
3D Spin Original theme video
3D Spin
Edit
By d3luxxxe
14s
28
9
24
3D Spin Logo Reveal features shiny metallic text, dark atmosphere, 3d light studio and energetic camera movement to show your message, media and logo in an dynamic and attention grabbing way.
Glossy Light Reveal Original theme video
Glossy Light Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
4
3
6
Step into the spotlight with a dignified reveal of your logo, scaling down with a stylish wipe transition complemented by polygon-shaped particles. The Glossy Light Reveal template integrates light rays to amplify your brand, culminating in a subtle fade-in of your tagline for that final touch of sophistication. Tailor with your chosen fonts and colors to create a ready-to-publish video that's uniquely yours.
Cinematic Fire Intro Original theme video
Cinematic Fire Intro
Edit
By Black_Phoenix
8s
2
2
5
Set your brand on fire with our Cinematic Fire Reveal template. Watch as embers fly over your hot burning logo, creating an intense and captivating reveal. Whether you use it as an intro, outro, or standalone video, this multipurpose template is guaranteed to leave a lasting impression. Customize it with your logo, colors, and tagline, and get ready to publish a video that ignites excitement and grabs attention. Elevate your branding to the next level with this fiery, ready-to-publish template.
Electric Opener Original theme video
Electric Opener
Edit
By babayaga
10s
8
3
3
Are you looking for a strong and unique intro? Try using a high voltage opener that reveals your logo behind a series of lightning bolts. Give your audience the electric feel and make them excited about what’s coming next. Try it out for free, customize in minutes, and love forever!
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
Energy Particles Reveal Original theme video
Energy Particles Reveal
Edit
By tarazz
10s
2
3
5
Give your logo the WOW factor with Energy Logo Reveal! This video template is perfect to create a stunning reveal of your brand. With color controls and an energetic style, you can quickly make an impressive logo animation that will captivate your audience. Get ready to amaze with Energy Logo Reveal!
Impact Original theme video
Impact
Edit
By mocarg
7s
2
3
2
Symbolize the impact of your brand on the market with a stunning animation that reveals your logo in a professional and eye-catching way. This intro video works with any type of content, from gaming streams and highlights, to HQ communications and corporate videos. Simply upload a logo, add a tagline.
