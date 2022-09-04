Simple Chromatic Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined glassmorphism logo reveal. Iridescent, liquid-glass forms swirl toward the center as a clean, glowing outline unveils your mark, followed by an optional tagline. The minimal, elegant design and gentle motion make it ideal for intros and outros across channels. Easily customize background, logo outline color, and tagline styling to suit your identity. This polished, glossy aesthetic elevates corporate, creative, tech, or lifestyle brands while staying simple and modern.