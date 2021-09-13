Simple Stroke Logo
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7.3Kexports
Showcase your brand with a minimal, elegant logo reveal. This clean stroke animation assembles your mark from glowing outlines, then expands into soft, concentric hexagon ripples over a glassy backdrop. Subtle lens flares and relaxed pacing keep it refined, while a neat tagline appears beneath for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this design highlights clarity, geometry and modern glow without visual clutter. Personalize your logo and tagline, pick your colors, and render a premium, professional ident in seconds.
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