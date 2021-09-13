Simple Stroke Logo

Showcase your brand with a minimal, elegant logo reveal. This clean stroke animation assembles your mark from glowing outlines, then expands into soft, concentric hexagon ripples over a glassy backdrop. Subtle lens flares and relaxed pacing keep it refined, while a neat tagline appears beneath for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros, this design highlights clarity, geometry and modern glow without visual clutter. Personalize your logo and tagline, pick your colors, and render a premium, professional ident in seconds.