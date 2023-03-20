Glowing Outline Fill Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, glowing outline logo reveal that seamlessly fills with paint. This minimal, elegant 3D motion graphics template is perfect for crisp intros and polished outros. Customize colors, swap in your logo, and add a tagline for a professional finish in seconds. Smooth lighting, subtle long shadows, and fluid paint dynamics keep the focus on your identity. Ideal for channels, products, and presentations seeking a refined, modern look. Quick to set up, beautiful to watch, and easy to make your own.