Ink Logo Reveal

Give your brand a sleek, modern entrance with a glossy 3D logo reveal powered by flowing ink. This minimal, cinematic intro uses lens flares, subtle light rays, and chromatic edges to highlight your mark on a bright, clean stage. Customize two ink colors to match your brand and add a tagline for a complete identity bumper. Smooth, fluid motion and tasteful reflections make this a polished logo animation that works perfectly as an intro or outro across channels.