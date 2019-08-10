Smoke Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
5.8Kexports
Craft a powerful brand moment with a cinematic smoke logo animation. Thick, drifting plumes unveil your mark against a dark, atmospheric backdrop while delicate particles add depth. Designed for clean, elegant reveals, this template is perfect for intros and outros across channels. Easily personalize the logo and tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition keep the focus on your brand, delivering a polished, mysterious reveal that stands out in any edit.
Reviews (2)
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by frozatrongames
fun, easy, and quick. love it
it was not difficult at all and i hate a great time trying out this website to make my intro!
by FOLLOWUS2FREEDOM
worked great
easy to load up and i could change the color of the effects.