Shapes Reveal

Give your brand a crisp, modern entrance with a minimal logo animation built from clean geometric shapes. Circles and rotating square frames draw focus to your mark before settling into a tidy end screen with an optional tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, this flat design template features a dark backdrop and vibrant accents for strong contrast. Easily adjust brand colors, keep original logo colors if you prefer, and edit the tagline to match your message. Simple, elegant, and fast to customize—ideal for channels, products, and professional branding.