Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Diagonal Slice - Original - Poster image

Diagonal Slice

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Elegant
877exports
rating
Present your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation. Diagonal stripes and smooth slice transitions assemble your mark with elegant motion, perfect for corporate identities and clean branding. Add your logo, tagline, and website, then fine-tune colors and fonts for a precise on-brand look. The calm pacing and tasteful geometry work for intros and outros alike, ensuring a polished finish to any video. Simple to customize, fast to render, and versatile for any industry.
depth_of_field profile image
depth_of_field
Edit
Similar templates
Best of depth_of_field
Slice Reveal
By depth_of_field
Edit
00:09
Slice Reveal Original theme video
Glowing Slice Reveal
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K
00:06
Glowing Slice Reveal Original theme video
Horizon Slice Reveal
By depth_of_field
Edit
00:09
Horizon Slice Reveal Original theme video
Clean Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Clean Logo Reveal Original theme video
Quick Stroke Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Quick Stroke Logo Reveal Original theme video
3D Stroke Logo Reveal
By LuisBranco
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
3D Stroke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Minimal Brand Unfold
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Minimal Brand Unfold Original theme video
Corporate Style Reveal
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K
00:06
Corporate Style Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us