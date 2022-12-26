3D Photo Gallery - 17 Scenes
01:39 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 42 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
5.8Kexports
Present your memories with an elegant 3D photo gallery. This refined slideshow arranges your images in minimalist white frames on a softly lit wall, enhanced by cinematic light leaks and gentle bokeh. Smooth camera drifts and subtle depth of field guide the eye from frame to frame, creating a calm, premium viewing experience. Customize titles and colors to match your brand or occasion. Ideal for portfolios, recaps, and celebrations where tasteful presentation matters.
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