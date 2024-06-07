en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Bold Grunge Slide 6

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Urban
Paper
Grungy
Modern
Full HD
Music
More details
Bold Grunge Slide 6 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Ezome profile image
Created by Ezome
69exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (6)
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of Ezome
Bold Grunge Slide 1 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 1
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 2 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 2
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
9
10
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 3 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 3
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
9
10
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 4 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 4
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
11
13
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 5 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 5
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Bold Grunge Slide 6 Original theme video
Bold Grunge Slide 6
Edit
By Ezome
15s
21
10
11
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us