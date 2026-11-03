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SaaS Sprint - Vertical - Original - Poster image

SaaS Sprint - Vertical

00:26 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 6 images · 57 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Minimal
Bold
Kinetic typography
10exports
rating
Launch a standout app promo with bold kinetic typography, minimal design and a focused CTA. This vertical template blends clean gradients, confident headlines and subtle logo moments with a smartphone mockup to showcase your product in context. Customize text, logo, colors, partner logos and metrics to match your brand. Energetic slide‑ins, staggered builds and a clickable pill button keep attention on your message and drive action. Perfect for product launches, feature updates and performance creatives across tech and SaaS.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us