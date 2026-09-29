Synth Prompt - Vertical

Create a polished vertical promo with a clean prompt/search bar UI, clickable CTA, and bold minimal typography. This template blends mosaic and carousel media tiles with smooth slide-ins, type-on text, and cursor interactions to tell a clear product story. Ideal for technology brands, startups, and corporate presentations, it keeps messages readable on mobile with centered and split layouts. Customize headlines, sublines, images or video, colors, and fonts to match your brand, then export a high-impact vertical opener, teaser, or ad that feels modern, confident, and conversion-ready.