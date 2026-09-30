Ai Assistant Promo - Vertical

Showcase your AI or app features with a clean, vertical promo built around a search-to-results flow. This minimal design blends pastel gradients, glassmorphism, and a centered title narrative with smooth, type-on text and subtle click interactions. Demonstrate queries, responses, and media discovery using rounded UI elements, a clear CTA, and a play icon highlight. Ideal for technology and app promos, it keeps pacing calm and polished while ending on a strong logo lockup. Customize copy, colors, and media to introduce features, onboard users, or launch updates with a modern, trustworthy look.