Searchlight - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, vertical promo built around a familiar search UI. Type-on titles, clickable cues, and stacked portrait cards guide viewers from query to discovery, ending on a crisp logo scene. Minimal design, pastel gradients, and smooth transitions keep focus on your message. Perfect for digital marketing, website promotions, and story placements, this template adapts to any niche with editable text, media, colors, and fonts. Create a polished story that feels intuitive and modern—optimized for mobile attention and quick results.