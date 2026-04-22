Digitalcore Brand Opener - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a clean, vertical opener built from intuitive UI moments—search bars, cursor clicks, folders and crisp headlines. This minimal, flat‑design template highlights key messages across multiple scenes and ends with a clear call‑to‑action. Ideal for promos, intros, and website reveals, it features smooth text builds, type-on effects, and slide-in panels. Easily customize colors, fonts, images, and copy to match your identity. Perfect for agencies, startups, and modern brands seeking a polished, story‑ready vertical piece that feels fresh, professional, and designed for today’s feeds.