Search Intro - Vertical

Enter the scene with a splash using our Search Intro reveal. This template doesn't just announce your presence; it amplifies it with professional grace. With the flexibility to add your logo, tagline, images, and even videos, you can mold the narrative to fit your brand's unique story. Perfect for any displays, this ready-to-publish asset transforms your introduction into an unforgettable experience.
Best of Promak
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Photo Roll - Vertical features a search animation with your custom search term and then reveals a roll of analogue photos of you choice. All of it styled with sleek, modern design.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By Harchenko
12s
31
12
11
Stripes Opener is a bold looking and dynamically animated template with powerful text animations and trendy transitioning effects. This video template contains 5 image/video placeholders and 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A neat way to display your new products, portfolio, sports and fashion photos. Impress your audience with this professionally designed and elegantly animated template.
By vivace_studio
15s
24
10
21
Dive into a dynamic visual experience with our elegant Web Search Promo Short Version Slideshow template, perfect for displaying new products or cherished memories. Skillfully designed to mimic a search engine's efficiency, this template dynamically reveals your media, leaving an indelible impression. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and personalized color scheme to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that tells your story with flair.
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By Mr_Free
13s
21
14
8
Craft a story that moves at the speed of your ideas with our animated Dynamic Journey Opener template. Dynamic line transitions and modern text animations add a stylish flair to your portfolio, new products, or cherished memories. With customizable colors, fonts, and more, you're the director of your own vibrant narrative. Perfect for sports, fashion, and travel stories, ready to capture hearts and views.
