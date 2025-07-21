Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
3D Contour Illumination

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
2K
Landscape
Grid
Flare
Light
Outline
Minimalist
Music
Gaming
More details
3D Contour Illumination - Original - Poster image
Created by Goldenmotion
Created by Goldenmotion
12 exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Paper Texture Background
Paper Texture Background
Edit
By buenka
4s
7
1
4
Set a compelling scene with our Paper Texture Background. Ideal for live events and creative projects, this loopable backdrop captures the edgy nostalgia of grunge aesthetics. Customize the palette to your preference and let the background punctuated by a spontaneous camera flash, add depth and rawness to your visual narrative. Engage audiences with an authentically textured backdrop.
3D Contour Spectacle
3D Contour Spectacle
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
11
Present your brand in a captivating light with our high-definition 3D Contour Spectacle template, drawing viewers in with a spectacular reveal of lines that morph into your logo. The surge of particles tailors a unique representation of your presence, customizable with your colors and tagline. This ready-to-publish video sets a professional tone for your introductions or standalones on any platform.
Glitch Intro
Glitch Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Contour Rise
Contour Rise
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
9
3
12
Your brand's first impression just got a high-definition upgrade with our Contour Rise. Witness as a 3D spectacle unfolds, drawing boundary lines into existence and meticulously crafting your logo and tagline from a cascade of particles. Customizable features like fonts and colors put you in the director's chair for this phenomena. It's a premium reveal for your premium brand. Ready to rule any screen.
Fast RGB Reveal
Fast RGB Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
5s
5
3
14
Inject fun and flair into your projects with this Fast RGB Reveal. Ideal for presentations, events, or any social media platform, this template blends a mix of eye-catching effects to unveil your brand. Customize with your logo, colors, and tagline for a personalized touch. Ready to capture attention and impress your audience? Make a splash with an intro that's uniquely you, broadcasting energy and creativity.
Cyber Glitch Title 7
Cyber Glitch Title 7
Edit
By Ezome
5s
1
2
2
Capture the cutting-edge vibe of cyberpunk and high-energy clips with this motion graphics powerhouse. Our Cyber Glitch Title template delivers a visual punch with digital distortions and aggressive glitch effects, perfect for intros that demand attention. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to craft a title sequence that exudes chaotic sophistication and sets the stage for your content.
Cyber Glitch Title 6
Cyber Glitch Title 6
Edit
By Ezome
5s
1
3
4
Capture the cutting-edge vibe of cyberpunk and high-energy clips with this motion graphics powerhouse. Our Cyber Glitch Title template delivers a visual punch with digital distortions and aggressive glitch effects, perfect for intros that demand attention. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to craft a title sequence that exudes chaotic sophistication and sets the stage for your content.
Cyber Glitch Title 5
Cyber Glitch Title 5
Edit
By Ezome
5s
1
3
3
Capture the cutting-edge vibe of cyberpunk and high-energy clips with this motion graphics powerhouse. Our Cyber Glitch Title template delivers a visual punch with digital distortions and aggressive glitch effects, perfect for intros that demand attention. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to craft a title sequence that exudes chaotic sophistication and sets the stage for your content.
