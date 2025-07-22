Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
3D Contour Illumination - Post

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Post
Grid
Flare
Light
Outline
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
3D Contour Illumination - Post - Original - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
37exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing the ultimate reveal with a blend of sophistication and energy using our meticulously designed 3D Contour Illumination template. Shift the focus towards your brand as elegant lines and intricate particle streams form your logo before the viewer's eyes. This fully customizable template awaits your logo and brand message, ready to be the engaging intro or singular visual statement you need.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Post Original theme video
Clean Rotating 3D Logo - Post
Edit
By MotionBox
6s
2
3
8
Elevate your brand with sophistication using the Clean Rotating 3D Logo template. A minimalist, rotating 3D logo animation that transitions from the shadows into the spotlight, mirroring your business aspirations. The template's customization options, including logo, tagline, and color palette, cater to your unique branding needs. This template is your key to unforgettable intros or impactful standalone videos.
Bright Light Streaks - Post Original theme video
Bright Light Streaks - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Illuminate your brand’s identity with our Bright Light Streaks template, which brings your logo to life. A dance of glowing light traces the contours of your logo, culminating in a brilliant burst of rays that commands attention. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and share your story in glory as the glossy reflection makes an indelible mark on the viewer’s mind.
Speed Rays Ident - Post Original theme video
Speed Rays Ident - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
14
Elevate your brand presence with a dazzling display of shimmering lights in our Speed Rays Ident. Watch as the glowing edges trace your logo with electrifying energy, leading to a radiant reveal that's bound to leave an impression. Perfect for intros, outros, and any big announcement, this template lets you adjust fonts, colors, and taglines for that bespoke glow.
Shiny Contours Ident - Post Original theme video
Shiny Contours Ident - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Experience the high-impact entrance your brand deserves with our Shiny Contours Ident template. Watch as layers of shining contours build suspense until your logo bursts onto the screen with radiant reflections and light rays, capturing the essence of your brand in a sleek reveal. Customize colors, logo, and tagline for a video that's ready to dominate any platform with vibrancy and style.
Distorted Glitch Ident - Post Original theme video
Distorted Glitch Ident - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a high-energy twist using the Distorted Glitch Ident template. Watch as your logo takes center stage, shape-shifting amidst a storm of digital glitches. The chaos halts abruptly, revealing your sharp logo with a sleek, reflective glide. Instantly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a dynamic video. Perfect for use as an electrifying intro or a high-octane outro on any platform.
Chaos Rays Ident - Post Original theme video
Chaos Rays Ident - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
6
3
11
Introducing the Chaos Rays Ident, a reveal masterpiece, perfect for businesses seeking a striking introduction. Imagine a cosmic ballet where lines of light choreograph the grand entrance of your logo, settling into a symphony of brightness with a sleek sweep of gloss. Impress your audience with an outro that resonates or stand alone in the spotlight. It's your brand, basking in the glow; simply add your logo, tagline, and colors.
Luminous Fusion Reveal - Post Original theme video
Luminous Fusion Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of light and color in our Luminous Fusion Reveal template. Radiant lines and mirrored reflections surround your logo, converging into a luminescent masterpiece. This horizontal video is perfect for intros or standalone showcases, bringing your brand to life in a dynamic dance of color and light. Easily customize the colors to match your identity and make an impact.
Digital 3D Rays - Post Original theme video
Digital 3D Rays - Post
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Step into the future of brand intros with the Digital 3D Rays template. Watch as sparkling cubes ripple from the screen's heart, morphing into your own logo. This seamless animation on a sleek digital grid is just what you need to reveal your brand in a high-definition format, complete with your unique tagline and colors.
