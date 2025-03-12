en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cinematic Glow Boundaries
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
12exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create an epic introduction with the mesmerizing dance of lights and reflections in our Cinematic Glow Boundaries template. Customize your 3D logo reveal to perfection with options to adapt the logo, tagline, and burst of colors. Whether as a stunner start or a bold standalone statement, your brand will shine with cinematic elegance and energy. Craft a narrative that's truly reflective of your brand's story in widescreen glory.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By Black_Phoenix
7s
2
2
3
Capture attention with elegance as light rays cascade around your logo, culminating in a glorious reveal. The Light Rays Intro template turns every introduction into a grand premiere. Customize with your colors for that personal flair, and ensure your brand's debut is nothing short of extraordinary. Perfect for any platform, this template delivers a stunning introduction that will leave a lasting impression.
By 12artlife12
7s
7
3
10
Introducing a modern twist to logo reveals, the Elegant 3D Reveal showcases your logo with an immersive, rotating animation that captivates from the first glance. Tailor the experience with your choice of fonts and colors to complement the gloss effect that highlights your tagline to perfection. This ready-to-publish video will make your brand unforgettable.
By minimax
7s
7
3
12
Set the stage for an unforgettable brand reveal with our Falling Particles Reveal template that intricately assembles your logo in a 3D landscape. The camera adroitly shifts through frames, highlighting glossy reflections that exude luxury. Dark undertones and a cinematic light leak underscore your brand's gravity. Add your logo, tagline, and tailored color palette for an impactful introduction or conclusion to your content.
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
6
Chrome Sweep Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic, calm and stylish animation featuring a polished, chrome, metallic-looking logo. A cool intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, adverts, films, movies, new products, electronics, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this short, shiny and creatively animated logo reveal.
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
By Moysher
7s
17
3
16
Discover the Rays Dark Reveal that's as sleek and sophisticated as your brand itself. Luminous lines trace a journey of anticipation, culminating in the brilliant reveal of your logo, fully colored, against the landscape of light. This high-impact, multipurpose video leaves a blank canvas for your logo to claim its place, ensuring a dramatic impact. Tailor with your logo and tagline to launch your brand's narrative.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Menu
Templates
Solutions