Digital Lightning Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
Square
Electric
Neon
Energy
Gradient
Glow
Outline
Light
Digital
Full HD
More details
Digital Lightning Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
12exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Original
Original
Green
Green
Night
Night
Magenta
Magenta
