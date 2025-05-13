en
Neon Convergence
Introduce your brand with a futuristic edge using our stunning Neon Convergence. Vibrant neon outlines pulse and converge, revealing your logo in a burst of glowing particles that’s sure to captivate your audience. Easily customize your tagline, fonts, and colors to create a visual experience that’s uniquely yours. It’s perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or any large-format display.
Best of Goldenmotion
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Step into the limelight with our Retro Color Split template that captures the essence of your brand's style. Our dynamic template pieces together colored edges of your logo, culminating in a radiant burst of light that brings your emblem to life. Perfect for intros or showcasing your brand, the sleek gloss finish adds a touch of sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to tailor a video that's truly yours and ready to publish.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Illuminate your brand’s identity with our Bright Light Streaks template, which brings your logo to life. A dance of glowing light traces the contours of your logo, culminating in a brilliant burst of rays that commands attention. Customize with your tagline, fonts, and colors, and share your story in glory as the glossy reflection makes an indelible mark on the viewer’s mind.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
14
Elevate your brand presence with a dazzling display of shimmering lights in our Speed Rays Ident. Watch as the glowing edges trace your logo with electrifying energy, leading to a radiant reveal that's bound to leave an impression. Perfect for intros, outros, and any big announcement, this template lets you adjust fonts, colors, and taglines for that bespoke glow.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Experience the high-impact entrance your brand deserves with our Shiny Contours Ident template. Watch as layers of shining contours build suspense until your logo bursts onto the screen with radiant reflections and light rays, capturing the essence of your brand in a sleek reveal. Customize colors, logo, and tagline for a video that's ready to dominate any platform with vibrancy and style.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
6
3
11
Introducing the Chaos Rays Ident, a reveal masterpiece, perfect for businesses seeking a striking introduction. Imagine a cosmic ballet where lines of light choreograph the grand entrance of your logo, settling into a symphony of brightness with a sleek sweep of gloss. Impress your audience with an outro that resonates or stand alone in the spotlight. It's your brand, basking in the glow; simply add your logo, tagline, and colors.
By Tikhiy
5s
4
2
20
Shine a light on your brand's essence with our Radiant Unveil template. This animation expertly wields the interplay of shadows and glow effects, bringing your logo to the forefront of your audience's attention. Personalize with your color palette to ensure your brand's spirit echoes throughout. Ideal for film intros, promos, or standout trailers.
