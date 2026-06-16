Neon Halo Fusion - Post

Give your brand a powerful glow with this energetic neon logo animation. Light rays and streaks converge to build your mark as vivid neon tubes, enhanced by optical flares, halo rings, and a glossy reflective floor. A clean dark backdrop maximizes contrast while a tagline area reinforces your message. Tweak glow colors, flare intensity, borders and reflections to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across social posts, promos and channel branding, this futuristic, cinematic design turns any logo into a striking centerpiece ready to capture attention.