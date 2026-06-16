Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Halo Fusion - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Halo Fusion - Post

00:05 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Neon outline
7exports
rating
Give your brand a powerful glow with this energetic neon logo animation. Light rays and streaks converge to build your mark as vivid neon tubes, enhanced by optical flares, halo rings, and a glossy reflective floor. A clean dark backdrop maximizes contrast while a tagline area reinforces your message. Tweak glow colors, flare intensity, borders and reflections to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across social posts, promos and channel branding, this futuristic, cinematic design turns any logo into a striking centerpiece ready to capture attention.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us