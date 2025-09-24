Try for free
Partnership Lightning Burst

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Landscape
Energy
Flare
Light
Outline
Digital
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Partnership Lightning Burst - Original - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Unleash the thunderous power of our Partnership Lightning Burst to captivate your audience as dual logos emerge amid a storm of digital energy. Experience an electrifying reveal, perfect for announcing partnerships or collaborations. Easily customize with your logos, tagline, and brand colors to create a striking opener, ideal for YouTube intros or standout presentations.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Bright Glitch Flash Original theme video
Bright Glitch Flash
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
10
Introduce your brand with a flash of brilliance using the Bright Glitch Flash template. As your logo bursts onto the screen with a striking lens flare and electric glitches, excitement builds. Beneath, your tagline emerges with its own charged effect, cementing your message. With customization for logos, fonts, and colors, this video captures the impact your brand deserves.
Speed Rays Ident Original theme video
Speed Rays Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
14
Elevate your brand presence with a dazzling display of shimmering lights in our Speed Rays Ident. Watch as the glowing edges trace your logo with electrifying energy, leading to a radiant reveal that's bound to leave an impression. Perfect for intros, outros, and any big announcement, this template lets you adjust fonts, colors, and taglines for that bespoke glow.
Digital Lightning Reveal Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
11
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
Distorted Glitch Ident Original theme video
Distorted Glitch Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a high-energy twist using the Distorted Glitch Ident template. Watch as your logo takes center stage, shape-shifting amidst a storm of digital glitches. The chaos halts abruptly, revealing your sharp logo with a sleek, reflective glide. Instantly add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to craft a dynamic video. Perfect for use as an electrifying intro or a high-octane outro on any platform.
Luminous Fusion Reveal Original theme video
Luminous Fusion Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
7
Introduce your brand with a burst of light and color in our Luminous Fusion Reveal template. Radiant lines and mirrored reflections surround your logo, converging into a luminescent masterpiece. This horizontal video is perfect for intros or standalone showcases, bringing your brand to life in a dynamic dance of color and light. Easily customize the colors to match your identity and make a widescreen impact.
Magic Twirl Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Magic Twirl Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By Harchenko
5s
7
3
10
Magic particles effects and sparks that creatively combine, revealing your logo.
Electric Contour Sparks Original theme video
Electric Contour Sparks
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
9
Electrify your audience with an unforgettable logo reveal. Watch as a conglomerate of electric shocks and sparks unveil your brand in the Electric Contour Sparks template. Each shock carries the essence of your brand, converging into a dynamic logo presentation. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a truly vibrant and bespoke identity.
Shiny Contours Ident Original theme video
Shiny Contours Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Experience the high-impact entrance your brand deserves with our Shiny Contours Ident template. Watch as layers of shining contours build suspense until your logo bursts onto the screen with radiant reflections and light rays, capturing the essence of your brand in a sleek reveal. Customize colors, logo, and tagline for a video that's ready to dominate any platform with vibrancy and style.
