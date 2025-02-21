en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Rotating Shards Reveal
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by Goldenmotion
11exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Captivate your audience with our Rotating Shards Reveal template, where fragments of your logo come alive! Watch as they spin into the frame, slowly forming a complete brand revelation. This is perfect for high-definition screens and allows for total customization of your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, ensuring your message is not just seen, but remembered.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
By Goldenmotion
5s
3
3
10
Elevate your brand's visual narrative using the artistic finesse of our Dynamic Brand Unveil template. Shadows and light pirouette around your 3D logo, as it emerges with elegance and energy. Seamlessly include your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make this mesmerizing intro uniquely yours. Not just for openings, this piece also stands alone proudly, ensuring your brand's message takes center stage.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Minimal Corporate is a clean, clear and creatively animated with a stylish looking logo reveal. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
7
Animate your logo with this awesome 3d style template! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By mocarg
5s
9
3
7
Inspired by the iconic Sony Pictures opener, Hazy Colors Intro is a stylish logo animation perfect for brands that value substance and understatement. Feature your logo or text over a gentle eruption of colors - with a focus shift effect - to create a logo intro that stands out with elegance. All colors are fully customizable with additional options for cinematic black bars on top and bottom. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By motionaceh
6s
5
3
5
Clean logo with elegant glossy is perfect to show of intro/outro of your company. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By mhakmal07
6s
9
3
8
This project will give an artistic and elegant touch to your brand!! Drag Your Logo, change your color, hit render and enjoy it! it can be used in openers, intros, corporate slideshows, logo reveals, youtube and Instagram videos, vlogs, promotions of all kinds and commercial displays.
By Goldenmotion
5s
6
3
10
Modern 3d simple short logo reveal. Clean design, corporate style , smooth animation, unique style. Outlines (lines drawing) and long shadow. (Super Fast Render)
Menu
Templates
Solutions